Somalia: Drought Response Funding Overview (As of 14 July 2022)

In December 2021, the Somalia Humanitarian Country Team published the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) which requested US$1.46 billion to address projected drought and other life-threatening humanitarian and protection needs in the country. In light of the worsening drought situation and a heightened risk of famine, a revised Drought Response and Famine Prevention Plan (DRP) was released in June 2022, carving out $993.3 million from the HRP ask for drought response and famine prevention through the remainder of the year.

To date, $435.8 million has been reported against the HRP through the OCHA Financial Tracking Service (FTS). This is 30 per cent of the HRP ask and 44 per cent of the DRP ask.

KEY MESSAGES

The humanitarian operation in Somalia is using the funding it has received so far to urgently scale up activities, reorienting their response towards famine prevention and targeting the most vulnerable populations in areas of highest need. As of June, 3.9 million people have received assistance, reaching 60 per cent of the targeted 6.4 million people.

Since last year, the humanitarian community has been asking donors for funding to be frontloaded to avert the worst outcomes, including famine. This did not happen, impeding an appropriate scale-up of assistance. Until June – with the exception of May and April, month-by-month disbursements were almost identical to – or lower than - the previous year. To date, the Somalia operation has received less funding than at the same time last year.

Funding levels remain far below those at the same time in 2017, when early funding and response at scale successfully averted famine. Not only had humanitarians received $572 million, or 38 per cent of the $1.51 billion HRP ask, by this time of the year, they already had more than three times more funding available by March. The current funding situation is more comparable to 2011, when funding was slow to come in until the declaration of famine.