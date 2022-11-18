Somalia: Drought Response and Famine Prevention (25 October - 14 November 2022)

OVERVIEW

Families reliant on daily labour are seeing wages decrease by as much as 11 per cent, reducing their purchasing power. Prior to recent Deyr rains, WASH partners reported water price increases of 200 per cent in Baidoa, Wanla Weyn and Diinsoor and 250 per cent in Rab Dhuure and Xudur Districts. While prices in Baidoa,

Ceel Barde, Waajid, Xudur and parts of Rab Dhuure have since moderately decreased, they have yet to reach pre-rain prices.

Moreover, PRMN data shows that the State accounts for 543,000 drought displacements between January and October 2022, more than half of the 1.03 million drought displacements in Somalia in 2022. Baidoa hosts 75,000 drought-displaced people, the country's secondlargest drought-displaced population after Mogadishu.

Overall, Baidoa hosts some 600,000 IDPs, per July 2022 estimates that have likely been well surpassed.

Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) partners report that sites have service gaps related to non-food items (NFIs), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and food security. Overcrowding at sites, water shortages and poor sanitation are leading to an increase in disease outbreaks. There are more than 4,600 cholera cases in the State, with more than 60 per cent of cases in Baidoa. The majority of reported cases are children under age 5.

Diinsoor, Qansax Dheere, Waajid and Xudur remain under military encirclement by non-state armed actors, restricting movement to and from these Districts.

Insecurity along key supply routes is disrupting the free movement of goods and people. Continued conflict involving Government forces, affiliated forces and nonstate armed actors is likely to drive more displacement and continue affecting access.