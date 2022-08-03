Somalia drought: Key findings (July 2022)

Persistent Drought

Households across Somalia face catastrophic conditions following unprecedented drought. Four consecutive failed rainy seasons have exhausted coping strategies, leading to widespread loss of livelihoods and an inability to access sufficient food and water. Over 7.1 million people are acutely food insecure and pockets where an estimated 213,000 people experience catastrophic food insecurity (IPC phase 5) are confirmed.1 The country’s dire humanitarian situation is set to get worse over the next months with serious concerns of increased levels of mortality.

Conditions are especially worrying in South and Central Somalia where chronic insecurity and poor governance hamper the provision of aid and essential services. To shed light on the intensifying needs in this region, REACH collected data in 600 hard-to-reach settlements between 8 May 2022 and 2 June 2022, through 1,805 key informant (KI) interviews and 12 focal group discussions (FGDs).a Findings from the assessment are presented in this brief.