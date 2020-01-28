Somalia: Drought Final Report, DREF n° MDRSO007

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the Disaster

A DREF request was made based on the rapid deterioration in rangeland resources as well as access to water and food security across Somaliland. A consensus forecast released at the end of August 2018 by the Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum (GHACOF50), indicated a greater likelihood of normal-to-above normal Deyr (OctoberDecember 2018) rainfall, did not materialize. Indeed, the Deyr rains started late and were significantly below average across most of the country, with large parts of Central Somalia and some parts of Northern Somalia receiving 25-to50 percent of average rainfall according to IPC. Driven by the impacts of below-average Deyr seasonal (October to December 2018) rainfall, large-scale destitution, displacement from the 2016/2017 drought and protracted conflict, the number of people in the Crisis and Emergency levels of food insecurity was projected to reach 2.2 million by July 2019, if assistance is not significantly scaled up.

This is more than 40 percent higher than the projection in January 2019. Overall, OCHA reported that 5.4 million people were food insecure by July. Although Guu rainfall in May improved in some areas, the rains have generally performed worst compared to the predicted average-to-near average for May. Many areas have experienced torrential rains in a short period, which have led to flash flooding; resulting in deaths in some instances. FAO-FSNAU estimated up to 50 percent decline in this year’s harvest (OCHA, 31st of May 2019). Although this has occurred in DREF target regions, it has not affected exact locations where implementation took place.

According to the presentation by FSNAU in NAFORD office on 22nd of April 2019, significant deterioration in Gu/Karan crop harvest prospects, livestock production and reproduction is likely to continue, with likely adverse impacts on food security and nutrition outcomes in most parts of Somaliland. As detailed in the second appeal from NADFOR released on 25 April 2019 and circulated to all humanitarian actors, there is a high increase of hotspot areas that needed an immediate response, particularly in the Eastern regions of Somaliland Sool, Sanaag and Togdheer.

Damage caused, numbers of affected population and their actual and potential needs are as follows;

• Pasture and water availability are below average of what is required for livelihoods.

• Sharp increases in water prices observed in many affected areas.

• Livestock body condition is poor-to-below average in most affected areas.

• Livestock holding is below baseline in most affected areas.

• Limited saleable animals and increasing destitution among poor pastoralists due to the impact of recurrent shocks and accumulated debt level with reduced access to additional loans.

• Social support systems are overstretched due to cyclic shocks.

• Poor pastoralists unable to take advantage of favorable livestock prices and Terms of Trade since they own limited saleable animals with below-average-to-poor body condition.

• Light to moderate rainfall received in between early-to-mid April is preventing further deterioration in some areas.