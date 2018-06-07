Somalia: Drought Emergency Appeal Revision n° MDRSO005 Revision 4
This third revision of the Emergency Appeal seeks CHF 15,645,200, increased from CHF 10,491,893, and extends the timeframe for six months until 30 December 2018. This appeal enables the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) in assisting up to 502,800 people, increased from 352,800 people. SRCS has reached approximately 280,000 people1 through various interventions including health and nutrition, water and sanitation, food security and livelihoods as well as shelter and settlements, to date. This revision maintains the strategy developed in the July 2017 revision of the Appeal but aims to reach more vulnerable people with a further geographical reach since large parts of the country are forecasted to remain affected by the food crisis, the threat of disease outbreaks and ongoing internal displacement driven by drought and conflict. Details are available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA). Support to this emergency requires flexible funding and as little earmarking as possible to allow the operation to be responsive to new or evolving needs.
The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date
- March 2016: The Emergency Appeal is launched for CHF 1,290,936, with a DREF allocation of CHF129,394, to support SRCS in assisting 78,990 drought-affected people for six months
- September 2016: The appeal timeframe is extended through the 6-month Update by three months, ending 21 December 2016.
- December 2016: The appeal timeframe is extended through Operation Update no. 4 for another six months, ending 21 June 2017.
- March 2017: Parallel to the appeal revision, IFRC allocates CHF 302,721 from DREF to assist 85,000 people affected by acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) with medical treatment and nutritional support for three months.
- July 2017: The Emergency Appeal is revised a second time to integrate the DREF operation for AWD and scale-up the coverage and actions including ERU deployment to ensure efficient management of two ongoing operations within the same target population. The revision sought CHF 10,491,893 up from CHF 3,308,035 to enable the IFRC to support the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) in assisting 352,800 people for 27 months (until 30 June 2017).
- May 2018: Revision of the Emergency Appeal maintaining the strategy of the previous revision but reaching more people with a further geographical reach. The revised Appeal budget is increased from CHF 10,491,893 to CHF 15,645,200 (The ERU deployment budget was CHF 1,713,000).