Somalia: Drought Emergency Appeal Revision n° MDRSO005 Revision 4

This third revision of the Emergency Appeal seeks CHF 15,645,200, increased from CHF 10,491,893, and extends the timeframe for six months until 30 December 2018. This appeal enables the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) in assisting up to 502,800 people, increased from 352,800 people. SRCS has reached approximately 280,000 people1 through various interventions including health and nutrition, water and sanitation, food security and livelihoods as well as shelter and settlements, to date. This revision maintains the strategy developed in the July 2017 revision of the Appeal but aims to reach more vulnerable people with a further geographical reach since large parts of the country are forecasted to remain affected by the food crisis, the threat of disease outbreaks and ongoing internal displacement driven by drought and conflict. Details are available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA). Support to this emergency requires flexible funding and as little earmarking as possible to allow the operation to be responsive to new or evolving needs.

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date