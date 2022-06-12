Somalia: Drought Displacement Monitoring Dashboard (May 2022)

In May 2022, 33,287 people were displaced by drought, a 28 per cent increase compared to April 2022.

During the reporting period, two regions, Togdheer and Banadir, received most IDPs (26 per cent and 22 per cent respectively). This was in contrast to April 2022, when Banadir along with, Galgaduud and Gedo were the most affected regions.

Displacement patterns in the two most affected regions (Banadir and Todgheer) were different. Whereas all new IDPs in Banadir originated outside the region, all new IDPs in Togdheer were displaced within the region. New IDPs in Banadir mainly originated from Lower Shabelle,

Bay and Bakool (44 per cent, 37 per cent and 12 per cent respectively).

On average 64 per cent of the movements were intra-regional. This increase of 13 percentage points comparatively to the previous month (in April 2022, 51 per cent of the movements were intra-regional) was driven by the increase of displacements in Togdheer region.

The data in this snapshot comes from the Protection and Return Monitoring Network (PRMN) and is collected through Key Informant interviews. As a result, the findings should be considered as estimates. The significant increase in movements observed in January 2022 could be related to the interconnectivity between conflict and drought-induced displacement. For example, while data collectors may have identified drought as the primary cause of displacement, conflict was certainly a factor as well.

