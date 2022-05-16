Somalia: Drought Displacement Monitoring Dashboard (April 2022)

In April 2022, 25,468 people were displaced by drought, a 66 per cent decrease compared to March 2022 . As in the previous month, Banadir and Gedo were among the regions which received most new IDPs (22 per cent and 11 per cent of the new arrivals, respectively). In central regions, Galgaduud observed this month an increase of arrivals by 11 percentage points (reaching 14 per cent of the new arrivals). Most IDPs originated from Bay and Lower Shabelle regions (18 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively), followed by Togdheer (8 per cent), Gedo, Mudug and Bari regions (7 per cent each). Most people from Bay and Lower Shabelle moved to the capital region, Banadir, whereas the other four regions saw mostly intra-regional movements.

On average, 51 per cent of the movements were intra-regional. There were differences between regions, for instance, only 16 per cent of the people from Bay and Lower Shabelle moved within their region. On the contrary, displacement patterns were mostly intra-regional in Somaliland regions such as Awdal, Togdheer and Sanaag (respectively 99 per cent, 96 per cent and 94 per cent). The data in this snapshot comes from the Protection and Return Monitoring Network (PRMN) and is collected through Key Informant interviews. As a result, the findings should be considered as estimates. The significant increase in movements observed in January 2022 could be related to the interconnectivity between conflict and drought-induced displacement. For example, while data collectors may have identified drought as the primary cause of displacement, conflict was certainly a factor as well.