Somalia: Drought Displacement Monitoring Dashboard (30 January - 12 February 2022)

As the drought worsens and displacement increases in Somalia, OCHA, PRMN, and DTM have begun to produce bi-weekly Drought Displacement Monitoring Snapshots to track displacement trends and produce analysis in support of operational planning.

Drought has displaced more than 15,678 people between January 30 and February 12. Banadir continues to be the area receiving the greatest number of IDPs (33 percent). The capital region is followed by Sool (23 percent) and Togdheer (20 percent), where no or minor movement was reported during the previous period.

In January 2022, movements increased by 245 percent when compared to December 2021, with a total of 310,313 people displaced.

So far, the observed displacements present different patterns when compared to the 2017 drought. When compared to the same period in 2017, overall displacement levels in 2021 are higher. According to PRMN, 151,000 people were displaced between October 2016 and January 2017, compared to 456,000 people displaced between October 2021 and January 2022. Furthermore, the regional dynamics are clearly different. Currently, Bay region has not received a large number of IDPs, whereas it received the most in 2017. However, outward displacement from Bay region has been significant. In January 2022, 57 percent of IDPs arriving in Gedo region and 70 percent of arrivals in Banadir came from Bay region. When compared to 2017, Banadir and Gedo were once again among the regions receiving a high number of IDPs in February 2022. In comparison to 2017, some of the main regions receiving IDPs displaced by drought are Galgaduud and Mudug, where all observed movements were intra-regional. The presence of rural-agro pastoralist communities, combined with resource-based conflicts, may explain the high levels of displacement reported in these two regions.

The data in this snapshot comes from the Protection and Return Monitoring Network (PRMN) and is collected through Key Informant interviews. As a result, the findings should be considered as estimates. The significant increase in movements observed in January 2022 could be related to the interconnectivity of conflict and drought-induced displacement. For example, while data collectors may have identified drought as the primary cause of displacement, conflict was almost certainly a factor as well.

15.7K - NUMBER OF IDPS DISPLACED BY DROUGHT

30 JAN - 12 FEB 2022

36 - NUMBER OF DISTRICTS RECEIVED IDPS

30 JAN - 12 FEB 2022