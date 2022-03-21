Somalia: Drought Displacement Monitoring Dashboard (27 February - 12 March 2022)

Between 27 February and 12 March, 35,381 people were displaced by drought -a 35 percent decrease from the previous two weeks (54,111)1 .

As in the prior period, Bay is the region of origin for most of the IDPs (48 per cent), followed by Lower Shabelle (24 per cent). Notably, Bakool, where large numbers of livestock deaths were reported in February, is the third main region of origin (11 per cent). According to the authorities, around 10,000 cattle, sheep, goats and camels have died there.2

Most new IDP arrivals have been observed in Banadir (61 per cent) followed by Bay (14 per cent), which continuesreceiving more IDPs (compared to 6 per cent and 1 percent for the two previous bi-weekly periods). This increasing figure in Bay may be partially driven by the combination of the drought and recent conflicts in Dinsoor3 .

Regarding displacement trends, intra-regional movements have decreased over time (17 per cent for this period compared to 35 per cent and 58 percent for the two previous bi-weekly periods). This decline seems correlated to the increasing share of arrivals in Banadir, where all newly displaced persons are from another region. However, this trend must be nuanced. For all arrival regions, except for Banadir, intra-regional movements average 43 per cent.

The data in this snapshot comes from the Protection and Return Monitoring Network (PRMN) and is collected through Key Informant interviews. As a result, the findings should be considered as estimates. The significant increase in movements observed in January 2022 could be related to the interconnectivity between conflict and drought-induced displacement. For example, while data collectors may have identified drought as the primary cause of displacement, conflict was almost certainly a factor as well.