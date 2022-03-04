Somalia: Drought Displacement Monitoring Dashboard (13 February - 26 February 2022)

Between 13 and 26 February, 53,030 people were displaced by drought, representing a stable trend compared to the previous two weeks (54,537 ).

Similarly to the previous reporting period, the majority of new arrivals have been observed in Banadir (55 per cent), Togdheer (15 per cent) and Gedo (7 per cent) regions. Bay region has also notably received 6 per cent of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) (compared to 1 per cent for the previous period). However, Bay is the region of origin for most of the IDPs (41 per cent), followed by Lower Shabelle (24 per cent) and Togdheer (16 per cent).

The patterns of displacement vary according to the region. IDPs from Bay region are moving to Banadir (72 per cent), within the region (14 per cent), and to Gedo (12 per cent), whereas almost all IDPs from Lower Shabelle are moving to Banadir (96 per cent) and those from Togdheer are almost all moving within the region (97 per cent).

The high figure of IDPs originating from Bay region may be partially driven by the combination of the drought and conflict. According to a statement by the Humanitarian Coordinator issued on 3 March, hostilities by non-state actors in Diinsoor, Bay region, have forced over 17,400 people to flee their homes since mid-February.

The purpose of the bi-weekly Drought Displacement Monitoring Snapshots produced by OCHA, the Protection and Return Monitoring support of operational planning.

The data in this snapshot comes from PRMN and is collected through Key Informant interviews. As a result, findings should be considered as estimates. The significant increase in movements observed in January 2022 could be related to the interconnectivity between conflict and drought-induced displacement. For example, while data collectors may have identified drought as the primary cause of displacement, conflict was almost certainly a factor as well.