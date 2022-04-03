Somalia: Drought Displacement Monitoring Dashboard (13 - 26 March 2022)

Between 13 and 26 March, 14,955 people were displaced by drought, a 65 per cent decrease from the previous two weeks (42,4731 ).

As in the previous reporting period, most IDP's originated from Bay region (28 per cent), followed by Lower Shabelle region (24 per cent).

Notably, Gedo is the third main region of origin (11 per cent against 4 per cent for the previous bi-weekly period).

For the arrivals, most new IDPs have been observed in Banadir, however in a lower proportion than for the previous bi-weekly period (36 per cent compared to 54 per cent). In contrast there has been an increase of arrivals in Gedo region (25 per cent against 11 per cent for the previous bi-weekly period).

The combination of the drought and recent conflicts in Dinsoor2 in Bay region, appears to explain not only the high figure in Bay region, but also the increasing displacements in Gedo region. Indeed, 42 per cent of arrivals in Gedo region originated from Bay, 11 per cent from Bakool and another 42 per cent of the movements were intra-regional.

Banadir excluded (in the capital region all arrivals are from other regions in Somalia), the overall intra-regional movements have increased (59 per cent against 43 per cent for the previous bi-weekly period). This increase is probably driven by the intra-regional movements in Bay and Lower Shabelle regions (respectively 98 per cent and 88 per cent, against 29 per cent and 54 per cent for the previous bi-weekly period).

The data in this snapshot comes from the Protection and Return Monitoring Network (PRMN) and is collected through Key Informant interviews. As a result, the findings should be considered as estimates. The significant increase in movements observed in January 2022 could be related to the interconnectivity between conflict and drought-induced displacement. For example, while data collectors may have identified drought as the primary cause of displacement, conflict was certainly a factor as well.