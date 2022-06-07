Somalia - Drought (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, IPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 June 2022)

May’s analysis of 11 integrated food security, nutrition and mortality assessments confirms the increased risk of famine in the coming months. The projection period until September 2022 indicates more than 7.1 million people facing Crisis or worse (IPC Phase 3 or higher) outcomes, including 2.1 million people facing Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and over 213,000 people likely in IPC Phase 5 (famine like conditions). One and half million children under the age of five years will face acute malnutrition through the end of the year, including 386,000 who are likely to be severely malnourished.
In Baidoa district, Global Acute Malnutrition data breached the famine threshold (over 30% GAM) – mortality indicators are also increasing. Authorities report 561,103 Internally Displaced People, IDPs hosted at over 570 sites in the district, with new IDP arrivals been reported on weekly basis.
New arrivals arrive on foot from Al Shabaab controlled areas and other hard to reach/rural locations in Bay and Bakool regions, reporting increasing child fatalities along the way. Measles and AWD/Cholera outbreaks are still ongoing in Baidoa district.