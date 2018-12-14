Somalia Drought Crisis - Water Price Monitoring Somalia, October 2018

BACKGROUND

The Water Price Monitoring assessment aims to establish a data collection, monitoring and reporting system on water market prices in order to allow humanitarian and development actors to better analyse humanitarian needs in areas particularly affected by drought.

October data collection was conducted through a quantitative survey entailing phone calls to water point administrators between 29 October - 04 November in 12 districts. Within these districts, target areas were identified based on availability of partners and accessibility. Only those water points that charge for water in these target areas were assessed.

All prices are shown in United States Dollar (USD) cents for 90L of water. This is the daily amount used by a household of six members, consuming the minimum SPHERE standard of 15L water per person per day. Price changes are subject to exchange rate.

Due to limited coverage at the district level, findings should be considered indicative.

KEY FINDINGS

• Median water prices did not change from September to October in all but Eyl District.

• In Eyl District, the median water price decreased by 25%, from 60 to 45 USD cents.

This was mainly attributed to households accessing other water points, causing a reduction in demand and price.

• Seventy-four percent (74%) of assessed water points in Baidoa, 59% in Eyl and 14% in Jowhar do not have their water treated at the distribution point.

• Furthermore, 53% of assessed water points in Eyl District are unimproved and do not have their water treated, which has negative implications on the quality of water.