Somalia Drought Crisis - Water Price Monitoring Somalia, November 2018

Background

The Water Price Monitoring assessment aims to establish a data collection, monitoring and reporting system on water market prices in order to allow humanitarian and development actors to better analyse humanitarian needs in areas particularly affected by drought.

November data collection was conducted through a quantitative survey entailing phone calls to water point administrators between 27 November - 06 December in 12 districts. Within these districts, target areas were identified based on availability of partners and accessibility. Only those water points that charge for water in these target areas were assessed.

All prices are shown in United States Dollar (USD) cents for 90L of water. This is the daily amount used by a household of six members, consuming the minimum SPHERE standard of 15L water per person per day. Price changes are subject to exchange rate. Due to limited coverage at the district level, findings should be considered indicative.

Key Findings