Somalia Drought Crisis - Water Price Monitoring Somalia, May 2019

BACKGROUND

The Water Price Monitoring assessment aims to establish a data collection, monitoring and reporting system on water market prices in order to allow humanitarian and development actors to better analyse humanitarian needs in areas particularly affected by drought.

May data collection was conducted through a quantitative survey entailing phone calls to water point administrators between 30 May - 07 June in 12 districts. Within these districts, target areas were identified based on availability of partners and accessibility. Only those water points that charge for water in these target areas were assessed.

All prices are shown in United States Dollar (USD) cents for 90L of water. This is the daily amount used by a household of six members, consuming the minimum SPHERE standard of 15L water per person per day. Price changes are subject to exchange rate.

Due to limited coverage at the district level, findings should be considered indicative.

KEY FINDINGS

• Median water prices increased by 5% in Belet Weyne. This was mainly attributed to changes in exchange rates, with the Somali Shilling slightly appreciating against the USD, in the district.

• On the other hand, median water prices decreased by 50% in Baidoa, by 33% in both Baardheere and Doolow and by 21% in Eyl. This was mainly attributed to an increase in water quantity following the Gu (April-June) rains, which showed an improvement in May, although they have largely been below average.

• Eighty-one percent (81%) of water points in Baidoa, 70% in Afgooye and 56% in Eyl do not have their water treated at the distribution point, which has negative implications on the quality of water.