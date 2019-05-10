Somalia Drought Crisis - Water Price Monitoring Somalia, March 2019
BACKGROUND
The Water Price Monitoring assessment aims to establish a data collection, monitoring and reporting system on water market prices in order to allow humanitarian and development actors to better analyse humanitarian needs in areas particularly affected by drought.
March data collection was conducted through a quantitative survey entailing phone calls to water point administrators between 28 March - 04 April in 12 districts. Within these districts, target areas were identified based on availability of partners and accessibility. Only those water points that charge for water in these target areas were assessed.
All prices are shown in United States Dollar (USD) cents for 90L of water. This is the daily amount used by a household of six members, consuming the minimum SPHERE standard of 15L water per person per day. Price changes are subject to exchange rate.
Due to limited coverage at the district level, findings should be considered indicative.
KEY FINDINGS
Median water prices increased by 95% in both Afgooye and Baidoa and by 50% in Ceel Waaq. This was mainly attributed to water shortage following the current dry weather conditions. On the other hand, median water prices decreased by 53% in Afmadow and by 20% in Kismayo. This was mainly attributed to an increase in water quantity, partly as a result of increased water trucking.
All the assessed water points in Balcad, 75% in Eyl, 68% in Baidoa and 50% in Afmadow do not have their water treated at the distribution point.
Furthermore, 56% of assessed water points in Eyl are unimproved and do not have their water treated, which has negative implications on the quality of water.