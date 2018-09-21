Somalia Drought Crisis - Water Price Monitoring Somalia, July 2018

BACKGROUND

The Water Price Monitoring assessment aims to establish a data collection, monitoring and reporting system on water market prices in order to allow humanitarian and development actors to better analyse humanitarian needs in areas particularly affected by drought.

July data collection was conducted through a quantitative survey entailing phone calls to water point administrators between 29 July - 20 August in 12 districts. Within these districts, target areas were identified based on availability of partners and accessibility. Only those water points that charge for water in these target areas were assessed.

All prices are shown in United States Dollar (USD) cents for 90L of water. This is the daily amount used by a household of six members, consuming the minimum SPHERE standard of 15L water per person per day. Price changes are subject to exchange rate.

Due to limited coverage at the district level, findings should be considered indicative.

KEY FINDINGS

• In Afgooye and Eyl districts, median water prices increased by 44% and 29% respectively from June to July. In Afgooye, this was mainly attributed to an increase in water quality whereas in Eyl, this was mainly attributed to increased water shortage.

• In Baidoa and Balcad districts, median water prices decreased by 52% and 4% respectively from June to July. This was mainly attributed to changes in exchange rates.

• All assessed water points in Eyl, 78% in Baidoa, 50% in Afgooye and 33% in Garbahaarrey reportedly do not have their water treated at the distribution point.