19 Feb 2019

Somalia Drought Crisis - Water Price Monitoring Somalia, December 2018

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.87 MB)

Background

The Water Price Monitoring assessment aims to establish a data collection, monitoring and reporting system on water market prices in order to allow humanitarian and development actors to better analyse humanitarian needs in areas particularly affected by drought.

December data collection was conducted through a quantitative survey entailing phone calls to water point administrators between 27 December 2018 - 16 January 2019 in 11 districts. Within these districts, target areas were identified based on availability of partners and accessibility. Only those water points that charge for water in these areas were assessed.

All prices are shown in United States Dollar (USD) cents for 90L of water. This is the daily amount used by a household of six members, consuming the minimum SPHERE standard of 15L water per person per day. Price changes are subject to exchange rate.

Due to limited coverage at the district level, findings should be considered indicative.

Key Findings

  • Median water prices did not change from November to December in all assessed districts.
  • Eyl District recorded the highest median water price, at 90 USD cents for 90 litres of water.
  • Three-quarters of all assessed water points in Baidoa, 47% in Eyl, 33% in both Ceel waaq and Garbahaarrey, 22% in Baardheere and 14% in Jowhar do not have their water treated at the distribution point.
  • Furthermore, 41% of assessed water points in Eyl District are unimproved and do not have their water treated, which has negative implications on the quality of water.

