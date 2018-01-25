Somalia Drought Crisis - Water Price Monitoring: Nugaal Region, Somalia, December 2017
Background
The Water Price Monitoring assessment aims to establish a data collection, monitoring and reporting system on water market prices in order to allow humanitarian and development actors to better analyse humanitarian needs in areas particularly affected by drought.
December data collection in Nugaal was conducted through a quantitative survey between 1 - 2 January, focusing only on those waterpoints in the region that are charging for water. The assessment has followed the official district boundaries of the region.
All prices are shown in US Cents for 90L of water. This is the daily amount used by a household of six members, consuming the minimum Sphere standard of 15L water per person per day. Price changes are subject to exchange rate.
Key Findings
- This factsheet presents information collected from 19 waterpoints in Eyl district, Nugaal region.
- Prices of water in Eyl increased by an average of 30% between November and December.
- The majority of the waterpoints (53%) showed an increase in price from November to December, mainly due to increased water shortage. Forty-two percent (42%) showed no change in price, while 5% showed a decrease in price mainly due to a decrease in water quality.
- Fifty-three percent (53%) of assessed waterpoints in Nugaal reportedly do not have their water treated at the distribution point. All the waterpoints that have their water treated have it treated through chlorination.