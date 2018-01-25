Somalia Drought Crisis - Water Price Monitoring: Nugaal Region, Somalia, December 2017

Background

The Water Price Monitoring assessment aims to establish a data collection, monitoring and reporting system on water market prices in order to allow humanitarian and development actors to better analyse humanitarian needs in areas particularly affected by drought.

December data collection in Nugaal was conducted through a quantitative survey between 1 - 2 January, focusing only on those waterpoints in the region that are charging for water. The assessment has followed the official district boundaries of the region.

All prices are shown in US Cents for 90L of water. This is the daily amount used by a household of six members, consuming the minimum Sphere standard of 15L water per person per day. Price changes are subject to exchange rate.

Key Findings