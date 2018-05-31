Somalia Drought Crisis - Water Price Monitoring: Nugaal Region, Somalia, April 2018

Background

The Water Price Monitoring assessment aims to establish a data collection, monitoring and reporting system on water market prices in order to allow humanitarian and development actors to better analyse humanitarian needs in areas particularly affected by drought.

April data collection in Nugaal was conducted through a quantitative survey between 2 - 3 May, focusing only on those water points in the region that are charging for water. The assessment has followed the official district boundaries of the region.

All prices are shown in US Cents for 90L of water. This is the daily amount used by a household of six members, consuming the minimum Sphere standard of 15L water per person per day. Price changes are subject to exchange rate.

Key Findings

• This factsheet presents information collected from 17 water points in Eyl District, Nugaal Region.

• Prices of water in Nugaal reportedly decreased by an average of 55% from March to April.

• The majority (88%) of assessed water points showed a decrease in prices from March to April mainly due an increase in water supply following ongoing rains. Six percent (6%) showed an increase in price mainly due to changes in exchange rates while the other 6% showed no change in prices.

• The majority (76%) of assessed water points in Nugaal reportedly do not have their water treated at the distribution point. All the water points that have their water treated have it treated through chlorination.