Somalia Drought Crisis - Water Price Monitoring: Middle Shabelle Region, Somalia, April 2018

Background

The Water Price Monitoring assessment aims to establish a data collection, monitoring and reporting system on water market prices in order to allow humanitarian and development actors to better analyse humanitarian needs in areas particularly affected by drought.

April data collection in Middle Shabelle was conducted through a quantitative survey conducted on 3 May, focusing only on those water points in the region that are charging for water. The assessment has followed the official district boundaries of the region.

All prices are shown in US Cents for 90L of water. This is the daily amount used by a household of six members, consuming the minimum Sphere standard of 15L water per person per day. Price changes are subject to exchange rate.

Key Findings

• This factsheet presents information collected from six water points in Jowhar District and two water points in Balcad District in Middle Shabelle Region.

• There was reportedly no change in prices of water from March to April in all assessed water points in Middle Shabelle.

• All assessed water points in Middle Shabelle reportedly have their water treated at the distribution point through chlorination.