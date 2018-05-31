31 May 2018

Somalia Drought Crisis - Water Price Monitoring: Lower Shabelle Region, Somalia, April 2018

from US Agency for International Development, UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
Background

The Water Price Monitoring assessment aims to establish a data collection, monitoring and reporting system on water market prices in order to allow humanitarian and development actors to better analyse humanitarian needs in areas particularly affected by drought.
April data collection in Lower Shabelle was conducted through a quantitative survey between 28 - 30 April, focusing only on those water points in the region that are charging for water. The assessment has followed the official district boundaries of the region.
All prices are shown in US Cents for 90L of water. This is the daily amount used by a household of six members, consuming the minimum Sphere standard of 15L water per person per day. Price changes are subject to exchange rate.

Key Findings

• This factsheet presents information collected from 34 water points in Afgooye District, Lower Shabelle Region.

• Prices of water in Lower Shabelle reportedly increased by an average of 4% from March to April.

• The majority (53%) of assessed water points showed no change in price from March to April. Twenty-six percent (26%) showed an increase in price mainly due to an increase in water quality, while 21% showed a decrease in price mainly due to an increase in water supply following ongoing rains.

• The majority (82%) of assessed water points in Lower Shabelle reportedly have their water treated at the distribution point. The majority of these (76%) have it treated though chlorination, while 6% have it treated through aquatabs.

