14 Mar 2018

Somalia Drought Crisis - Water Price Monitoring: Lower Juba Region, Somalia, January 2018

Infographic
from US Agency for International Development, UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.07 MB)

Background

The Water Price Monitoring assessment aims to establish a data collection, monitoring and reporting system on water market prices in order to allow humanitarian and development actors to better analyse humanitarian needs in areas particularly affected by drought.
January data collection in Lower Juba was conducted through a quantitative survey between 30 - 31 January, focusing only on those waterpoints in the region that are charging for water. The assessment has followed the official district boundaries of the region.
All prices are shown in US Cents for 90L of water. This is the daily amount used by a household of six members, consuming the minimum Sphere standard of 15L water per person per day. Price changes are subject to exchange rate.

Key Findings

• This factsheet presents information collected from 4 waterpoints in Afmadow District and 34 waterpoints in Kismayo District in the Lower Juba Region.

• There was reportedly no change in prices of water from December 2017 to January 2018 in all the assessed waterpoints in Lower Juba.

• All assessed waterpoints in Lower Juba reportedly have their water treated at the distribution point. The majority of these (71%) have it treated through chlorination, while 29% have it treated using aquatabs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.