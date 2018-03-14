Somalia Drought Crisis - Water Price Monitoring: Lower Juba Region, Somalia, January 2018

Background

The Water Price Monitoring assessment aims to establish a data collection, monitoring and reporting system on water market prices in order to allow humanitarian and development actors to better analyse humanitarian needs in areas particularly affected by drought.

January data collection in Lower Juba was conducted through a quantitative survey between 30 - 31 January, focusing only on those waterpoints in the region that are charging for water. The assessment has followed the official district boundaries of the region.

All prices are shown in US Cents for 90L of water. This is the daily amount used by a household of six members, consuming the minimum Sphere standard of 15L water per person per day. Price changes are subject to exchange rate.

Key Findings

• This factsheet presents information collected from 4 waterpoints in Afmadow District and 34 waterpoints in Kismayo District in the Lower Juba Region.

• There was reportedly no change in prices of water from December 2017 to January 2018 in all the assessed waterpoints in Lower Juba.

• All assessed waterpoints in Lower Juba reportedly have their water treated at the distribution point. The majority of these (71%) have it treated through chlorination, while 29% have it treated using aquatabs.