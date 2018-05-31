Somalia Drought Crisis - Water Price Monitoring: Gedo Region, Somalia, April 2018

Background

The Water Price Monitoring assessment aims to establish a data collection, monitoring and reporting system on water market prices in order to allow humanitarian and development actors to better analyse humanitariyan needs in areas particularly affected by drought.

February data collection in Gedo was conducted through a quantitative survey between 26 - 28 February, focusing only on those water points in the region that are charging for water. The assessment has followed the official district boundaries of the region.

All prices are shown in US Cents for 90L of water. This is the daily amount used by a household of six members, consuming the minimum Sphere standard of 15L water per person per day. Price changes are subject to exchange rate.

Key Findings

• This factsheet presents information collected from 186 water points in Gedo Region in April.

• The majority (98%) of assessed water points in Gedo showed no change in price from March to April. One percent (1%) showed an increase in price mainly due to more households accessing these water points, while the other 1% showed a decrease in price mainly due to households accessing other water points.

• Ninety-nine percent (99%) of assessed water points in Gedo reportedly have their water treated at the distribution point. The majority of these (72%) have it treated through chlorination, while 28% have it treated using aquatabs.