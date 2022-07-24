Somalia Drought Crisis: Education Cluster Secondary Data Review (SDR) Report

SDR Executive Summary

While education partners and Ministry of Education working together to strengthen the education system, there is still lack of accurate school data in the country. This presents a challenge in terms of accurate planning of education needs. The Secondary Data Review (SDR) exercise was conducted in June to consolidate existing data on Education in Emergency and to generate evidence on the impact of the drought on education in Somalia. The analysis will also aid the determination of data gaps that will need to be filled through a rapid needs assessment and as well as the planned Joint Education Needs Assessment later in the year. The exercise involved a review of publicly available data and reports that resulted in the findings presented in this report.

The summary section below provides an insight into the top-line education concerns amid the drought crisis in Somalia.