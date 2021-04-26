Somalia: Drought Conditions Update (As of 26 April 2021)

Situation Overview

Somalia is on the front line of climate change and the frequency of climate-related disasters is increasing rapidly. Since 1990, Somalia has experienced more than 30 climate-related hazards, including 12 droughts and 19 floods – triple the number of climate-related hazards experienced between 1970 and 1990. The already dire humanitarian situation in 2021 will likely be exacerbated by another drought. Already in 2021, more than 80 per cent of the country is experiencing drought conditions. Although the Gu rains started in some parts of the country, forecasts indicate below-average rainfall. At least 3.4 million people are projected to be affected by drought conditions by year end, of whom around 380,000 are expected to be displaced. Access to clean water is compromised by the water shortages and the cost of water is skyrocketing by 60 per cent in some areas. This forces the most vulnerable households to travel long distances in search of safe water. Poor hygiene practices have increased, livestock diseases have been reported across all districts, and pasture has been depleted. Herders are resorting to handfeeding their livestock using locally produced cereals, which has caused cereal prices to rise by 30 per cent. The worst affected areas include parts of Somaliland and Puntland, central regions and Gedo region. The WASH and health clusters have ramped up responses in the most affected areas. However, funding shortfalls remain a major challenge in scaling up the response. As of 25 April, the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan is 15 per cent funded. Without immediate mitigative assistance, drought conditions will be a key driver of displacement, communicable diseases and protection violations in the country.