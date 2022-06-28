Somalia: Drought and Famine Prevention Response Dashboard (January - May 2022) (As of 26 June 2022)

6.41M PEOPLE TARGETED

3.9M PEOPLE REACHED (JAN - MAY 2022)

60% REACHED

74 DISTRICTS COVERED

276 PARTNERS

A total of 3.9 million people were reached with drought response and famine prevention activities between January and May 2022, representing 60 per cent of the 6.41 million people targeted. The number of districts under Operational Priority Area (OPA) 1 have increased from 26 to 34 due to the spike in the number of people facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 5). The response overall continues to shift towards the priority areas. Some 58 per cent of the 4 million people targeted in OPA 1 districts and 54 per cent of the 1.8 million targeted in OPA 2 districts have received assistance. The operational focus on OPA 1 has further increased, with 52 per cent of all people reached in May were in those districts, compared to 41 per cent of those reached in April. The Food Security response is particularly high, with 65 per cent of the target reached, while Health, Nutrition and WASH interventions continue to be scaled up. Of the 3.63 million people targeted in districts in IPC Phase 5, 2.1 million (57 per cent) have received assistance.

For more information visit www.ochasomalia.org