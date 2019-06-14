14 Jun 2019

Somalia: Drought Action Plan 2019 - An urgent call for humanitarian action in rural Somalia

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 14 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.25 MB)

FAO seeks USD 144 million to assist more than 6 million rural Somalis affected by the drought. This includes 2 million people to receive direct food security and livelihood support, while delivering emergency veterinary care to 32.7 million livestock belonging to around 4.3 million people. This Action Plan builds on priorities set within the 2019 HRP, adjusting FAO’s activities and targets to address the growing needs in areas worst impacted by the drought.

The Plan has three overarching priorities.

1- Increase food access and protect rural livelihoods, through cash‑for‑work and emergency livelihood packages for farmers, pastoralists and coastal communities, integrating unconditional cash transfers wherever possible (cash+).

2- Protect livestock assets, through supplementary animal feeding, water trucking, supply of water bladders and countrywide supportive treatment, followed by vaccination against contagious caprine pleuropneumonia (CCPP).

3- Mitigate new shocks, including by providing regional stocks of veterinary supplies, river embankment repair, and strengthening local preparedness against food-chain threats (e.g. fall armyworm).

The prioritized activities are time‑bound to seasonal calendars and are therefore extremely urgent. Cash assistance must be scaled up rapidly to save lives, especially in remote rural areas. Seeds and other farm inputs must reach poor farmers in the north by July 2019: if they miss the Karan planting window, their next main cereal harvest would be pushed to November 2020. Assistance to pastoralists is also time critical.

The combination of veterinary services, feed and water supply is needed immediately to keep livestock alive and producing milk, meat and income for poor households relying on their animals to survive.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.