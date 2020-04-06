Somalia: Dollow Movement Trend Tracking Report (Annual Report 2019)

79% of the observed movements were entries to Dollow, whereas 21% were exits. An exceptional number of entries was observed in January 2019 with 1,244 people observed entering. The main reasons for travelling were shortage of food (35%), insecurity (27%) and uncomfortable living condition (15%). 57% of the people were already internally displaced persons. Half of the people on the move presented the specific need of breastfeeding, 21% were single parent and 12% were pregnant women.