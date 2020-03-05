Somalia: Displacement Situation Report Site Assessment Round 7 (July - August 2019)

This report of the round 7 Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessment by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) aims to improve the knowledge of the main characteristics and needs of three categories of migrants: IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons), returning IDPs and returnees from abroad. Data collection was conducted between July 2019 and August 2019 through key informant interviewers. The report covers 10 regions and 24 districts.

DTM GLOBAL

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a system to track and monitor displacement and population mobility. It is designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations, whether on site or in route. The system has been deployed by IOM since 2004 in over eighty countries worldwide. More information is available at www.globaldtm.info.

DTM IN SOMALIA

While displacement levels are consistently high in Somalia, IDP numbers are difficult to estimate due to several reasons, including security concerns and volatile environment, logistical and accessibility limitations, fluid and constant movements and limited funding available for displacement data collection exercises, among others. To address this issue and contribute to the creation of a displacement baseline in Somalia, IOM deployed in 2016 the Mobility Tracking component of DTM, an area based assessment to capture information on displacement locations and stocks of IDPs.

METHODOLOGY

Mobility tracking round 7 was conducted between July and August in assessing both displacement sites and host communities hosting IDPs. In each district, a team of 3-5 trained enumerators were deployed to conduct field assessments, from district capital, to settlements, to sites. Information was collected through key informants and observations to compile population estimates of IDPs, returnees from internal displacement and returnees from abroad, as well as information on their needs. Data was captured using paper forms and tablets, and uploaded onto a DTM database for analysis at District level.

LIMITATIONS

Mobility tracking is based on information reported by key informants and while the information is validated through observation and triangulation of data sources, it only represents estimates of the IDP stocks. Moreover, coverage of some districts was limited by access and security restrictions.