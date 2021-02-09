Somalia: Displacement Situation Report Multi-Sectorial Location Assessment Round 1 (July- August 2020)

This report of the Round 1 Multi-Sectorial Location Assessment (MLSA) by the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) aims to improve the knowledge of the main characteristics and needs of three categories of migrants: internally displaced persons (IDPs), returning IDPs and returnees from abroad. Data collection was conducted between July and August 2020 through key informant interviews. The report covers 3 regions: Hiraan, Shabelle Hoose and Shabelle Dhexe.