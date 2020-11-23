Somalia Deyr Season Floods Update 3 As of 22 November 2020

Highlights

Nearly 278,000 people have been affected by the Deyr seasonal floods (October – December), of whom 108,000 have been displaced mainly in South West, Jubaland, Hirshabelle, Galmudug and Banadir region.

In South West State, about 136,900 people have been affected, of whom 63,200 have been displaced in Baidoa, Wanla Weyn, Qoryooley, Kurtunwaarey and Afgooye districts in Bay region and Lower Shabelle.

In Jowhar district, Hirshabelle State, a shortage of food and other essential commodities has been reported after floods inundated the main road connecting Jowhar and Mogadishu.

A drier than usual period is forecast in the Horn of Africa, including western Somalia until January 2021 due to a potential La Niña in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Situation overview

The Deyr seasonal floods (October – December) have affected nearly 278,000 people since 13 October, when the rains started in some parts of Somalia. In South West State, flash and riverine flooding have displaced 63,200 people in Baidoa, Wanla Weyn, Qoryooley, Kurtunwaarey and Afgooye districts. Those affected include 66,690 IDPs, of whom 6,050 were displaced in 59 IDP sites in Baidoa and Goofgaduud Buurey. The rains have also damaged road infrastructure and interrupted the supply of commercial food and non-food items, resulting in shortages of the commodities and increased prices in Afgooye, Wanla Weyn and Qoryooley districts.

In Hirshabelle State, heavy rains caused flash floods in the villages of Kulmis, Badacas and Bulo Sheikh of Jowhar town, Middle Shabelle region. On 11 and 12 November, the floods displaced about 101 families from Kulmis and Badacas. On 14 November, another 20 families were displaced from Bulo Sheikh. The displaced families have reportedly moved to live with relatives in elevated locations of the town. Food Security partners reported shortages in the supply of food and other essential commodities in Jowhar district after the main road that connects Jowhar and Mogadishu towns was inundated. Food prices have reportedly increased by five per cent.

In Banadir region, the number of people affected by the Deyr flash floods has increased from 10,000 to 13,000, while the number of people displaced also increased from 4,000 to 6,500. Stagnant water in low-lying areas may create a high risk for outbreaks of water- and vector-borne diseases, such as malaria and acute watery diarrhea. Banadir region authorities reported that three people have been killed by floods.

In Jubaland State, floods in Lower Juba region have affected 2,000 IDPs in Dhobley’s Danwadaag settlement. An unspecified number of houses and latrines were damaged.

The floods have also paralyzed the operations of Dhobley airstrip for a week, making the runway not fit for flight safety. Another 10,000 people were also affected by the floods in Doolow and Belet Hawo districts of Gedo region.

The 2020 Deyr rains have been erratic and, according to the IGAD Climate Prediction & Application Center (ICPAC), a drier than usual season is forecast from the coming weeks until January 2021 due to a La Niña event in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. This could trigger pasture and water shortages for livestock.