Somalia Deyr Season Floods Update 1 As of 4 November 2020

Highlights

Deyr seasonal flash floods (October-December rains) have affected over 35,000 people mostly in Banadir region, Galmudug, South West and Jubaland states.

Over 10,000 people, both IDPs and the host community members have been affected in Banadir, with an estimated 4,000 temporally displaced from their homes.

An estimated 650 households have been affected by Deyr flash flooding in south Gaalkacyo. On 24 October, heavy rains in Baxda village, Cadaado district destroyed property and killed one person.

Deyr rains in Baidao town have affected some 12,690 people, displacing 6,000 people from 33 IDP settlements in Hanano 2, ADC and Towfiiq zones. Affected people need urgent humanitarian assistance, particularly food, emergency shelter, non-food items, mosquito nets and safe drinking water.

Situation overview

Flash floods triggered by Deyr seasonal rains (October-December) have affected nearly 20,000 people especially in Banadir region especially the capital of Mogadishu, Galmudug, South West and Jubaland states in the last two weeks. The floods have inundated swathes of farmland, damaged property and disrupted livelihoods at a time that Somalia is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and desert locusts in the northern region.

In Banadir, over 10,000 people, both IDPs and the host community members have been affected, with an estimated 4,000 temporally displaced from their homes. IDP leaders and local officials from Kadha district report that at least 730 IDP houses and 250 latrines have been damaged by flash floods. Floods have also been reported in Wadajir, Hodan, Wardhigley, Bondhere, and Kahda districts. Stagnant water is seen in most low-lying areas such as Siigaale, Ceelqalaw, Howlwadag, Bondhere, and Wardhigley. One building collapsed in Hawlwadag district. Local media reports that three people have died.

On 3 November, following heavy rain in south Gaalkacyo, an estimated 3,900 people were affected of whom 210 people were displaced in Bula Jawan and Ceelgaab IDPs settlements. Some 20 latrines inundated were in both settlements as people resorted to using open defaecation. Stagnant water is seen around IDPs settlements in south Gaalkacyo that act as a breeding ground for mosquitoes and communicable diseases.On 24 October, heavy rains in Baxda village, Cadaado district destroyed property and killed one person. On 27 October, two men died after a latrine they were digging collapsed following moderate rain at Waxaracade village, Dhuusamarreeb town. Heavy rains were also reported in Cadaado and Cabudwaaq towns but did not cause displacement.

Reports from South West State on 2 November indicated that flash floods displaced 25 households in Qoryooley, Lower Shabelle. Furthermore, on 26 October 2020, PRMN reported that 4,290 IDPs in 33 IDP settlements were affected, with 33 emergency shelters, 78 bulls and 20 latrines damaged. The heavy rains that lasted for eight hours had worsened the living conditions in IDPs sites especially for lactating/expecting mothers, children, elderly people and persons with disability. Similarly, on 13 October 2020, more than 8,400 people affected, and 6,000 people displaced whilst 27 shelters, 53 latrines, 230 Buuls, a school, community halls and ESKs blown away by the heavy rains and wind. Two IDPs (a child and a woman) were injured after their shelter was destroyed by the heavy rains. There are concerns that the rains could aggravate water and vector borne diseases such as malaria and acute water diarrhoea outbreak. In Baidoa, about 80 per cent of the IDPs whose shelters are of make-shift nature are likely to be affected if the rains intensify. Deyr rains in Baidoa town have to date affected some 12,690 IDPs, displacing the families from 33 IDP settlements in Hanano 2, ADC and Towfiiq zones.

Reports from Hirshabelle indicate that on 3 and 4 November, flash floods cut the road linking Jowhar to Mogadishu at a location 10 kms south of Jowhar. The road to the airport was also affected. On 12 and 13 October, heavy rains triggered flash floods in the riverine villages of Baraki and Jariirow, 20km west of Jowhar, affecting about 3,600 people. Authorities reported that two children drowned.

NRC/PRM conducting assessment on flood impact in Minafaafle, Hanaano 2 Zone, Baidoa following floods on 26 October 2020. (Credit: PRMN/NRC)In Jubaland, heavy rains on 2 November pounded semi-permanent shelters in IDP camps and other pre-urban settlements in Kismayo. No major incident or damage was reported, but roads in the city were flooded due to poor drainage. Following heavy rains in the Ethiopian highlands in the past week, the Dawa river in Doolow and Belet Xaawo burst its banks, flooding an estimated 5,000 hectares of farmland. At least eight water pumps were also submerged and destroyed by the flood waters. The Deyr rains are expected to continue until the end of November, hence more farmland could be damaged negatively impacting riverine communities relying on farm products for livelihood.

The current floods have come soon after the Hagaa season (June-September) riverine and flash floods affected over 545,000 people in Hirshabelle, South West, Jubaland states as well as Sanaag and Banadir regions; displacing about 363,000 from their homes. Over 85 per cent of the displacement occurred in the two most affected regions in the Shabelle river basin - Lower Shabelle (South West State) and Middle Shabelle (Hirshabelle State).

Across South West State, Hagaa floods from July to September had caused significant damage to the infrastructure, property, crops and livestock. In Lower Shabelle, Hagaa floods affected over 251,700 people and displaced 108,800 people in Afgooye, Marka and Wanla Weyn districts. Over 50 per cent of those displaced have now returned to their villages.