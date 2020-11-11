Somalia Deyr Season Floods Update 1 As of 11 November 2020

Highlights

The number of people affected by the Deyr season (October-December) flash floods has increased to nearly 73,000, including more than 13,000 displaced and four suspected deaths, according to field reports.

At least five states, including Banadir, Jubaland, Hirshabelle, Galmudug and South West have been affected and have continued to report extensive damage to infrastructure and farmland.

In South West State, overflowing water from River Shabelle has reportedly inundated six villages in Afgooye area, affecting 8,000 people, of whom 3,500 are displaced.

Aid workers and local authorities are appealing for urgent humanitarian assistance, including clean drinking water, emergency shelter, food and logistics support to drain the stagnant water that risks disease outbreaks.

Situation overview

Deyr seasonal rains, often experienced between October and December in Somalia, have caused widespread flooding resulting in displacement, suspected deaths and destruction of key infrastructure including roads, houses and farmlands, according to humanitarian partners. At least 73,000 people have been affected by the widespread rains and floods, mainly in Banadir, Jubaland, Hirshabelle, Galmudug and South West region.

Among those affected are more than 53,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) and members of the host community in Baidoa town, in South West State, whose living conditions were already dire. An estimated 4,000 people have been temporarily displaced from their homes in the town, of whom one third have been evacuated to higher grounds in northern Baidao. At least 80 per cent of the IDPs living in temporary shelters are likely to be affected if the rains intensify. A rapid assessment conducted by Camp Coordination Camp Management cluster partners indicates that at least 157 IDP sites with a population of over 97,360 IDPs are lacking shelter and non-food items, including sites where displaced people have settled in the past six months.

Flooding has affected farmlands in several areas and may impact food security in the period ahead. In South West State, a sustained increase in river levels in River Shabelle, particularly along Afgooye, Hirshabelle and Jowhar areas, has resulted in overflow and river breakages, inundating 5,000 hectares of farmland in six villages. In Jubaland State, overflow from River Dawa has inundated 5,000 hectares of farmland and affected about 10,000 people in Dollow and Belet Xaawo districts.

Destruction and damage of key infrastructure, including roads and residential areas, has been reported in multiple locations. Heavy rains on 6 November caused flash flooding and landslides in Goofgaduud Buurey, 30km north of Baidoa, Bay region. Two houses were destroyed and more than 50 people temporarily displaced to higher ground in the village.

In Hirshabelle State, roads linking Jowhar to Mogadishu and the road to the airport were reportedly flooded. This has impacted transport for passengers and essential supplies, including foodstuff from Mogadishu to Jowhar town. Although river levels along the lower reaches in Jowhar are slightly high, the levels of the Shabelle River in the upper reaches of Belet Weyne and Jalalaqsi remain within the normal levels.