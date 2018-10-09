09 Oct 2018

Somalia cVDPV Outbreak Response Situation Report #8 (8 October 2018)

from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Situation update

  • Somalia continues to respond to concurrent outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 and type 3.

  • One new cVDPV type 2 case was confirmed this week. Virus was isolated from a contact of child that developed paralysis on the 02 September 2018. These children are both from an inaccessible area of Lower Juba. Detailed investigations are underway to determine the best response mechanism. No type 3 cases have been reported this week.

  • The total number of cVDPV cases is eleven (11): five cVDPV2, five cVDPV3 and one case of a child with a coinfection of cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 virus.

  • A nationwide polio vaccination campaign targeting around 2.6 million children under five with bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine is (bOPV) underway this week. The vaccination campaign is in response to the ongoing circulation of cVDPV3. Over 15 000 vaccinators, 3 700 community mobilizers, nomadic and community elders, religious groups are involved.

