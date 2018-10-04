Somalia cVDPV Outbreak Response Situation Report #7 (30 September 2018)

Situation update

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF continue to work with Somalia’s Ministry of Health and local partners on efforts to increase community awareness of polio and the outbreak response and to enhance surveillance and virus detection. Stemming the concurrent outbreaks will take strong commitment from all parties.

Microplanning continues to ensure around 2.5 million children under five are reached in the upcoming bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine (bOPV) round in all 19 regions Somalia. A special focus will be on reaching children from nomadic populations and in areas sharing border with Ethiopia and Kenya.

Three new environmental samples have confirmed the continued circulation of cVDPV3 (two) and cVDPV2 (one) in the known outbreak zones.

The total number of cVDPV cases ten (10): four cVDPV2, five cVDPV3 and one case with a coinfection of cVDPV2 and cVDPV3.

This week, three new cases of cVDPV3 have been confirmed. Two cases were reported from Kismayo district, Lower Juba region and one case was reported from Mahaday district, Middle Shabelle region. The most recent case, from Kismayo district, had a date of onset of paralysis on 27 July 2018.

Somalia continues to experience two simultaneous outbreaks of cVDPV, with signs of ongoing transmission of both cVDPV2 and cVDPV3.

Immunization Response cVDPV2

A monovalent oral polio vaccine type 2 (mOPV2) immunization round targeting 50,000 children under five across Daynile district was successfully conducted between 19-22 September. A special focus was paid to the Afgoi corridor, internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps, areas bordering Daynile and Kahda district. Data is being finalized.

Additional immunization rounds aiming to reach all children under five with mOPV2 in known outbreak areas in nine regions of South and Central Somalia will be carried out in November (19-22) . This round is planned to be synchronized with border regions of Ethiopia and Kenya as part of the broader Horn of Africa outbreak response. cVDPV3

The first of two national bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine (bOPV) immunization rounds planned for Somalia (and synchronized with Ethiopia and Kenya) will take place between October 1-4. Microplanning continues to ensure around 2.5 million children under five are reached in the bOPV round in all 19 regions Somalia. Available settlement data is being included in revised microplanning

A detailed case investigation of the most recent cVDPV3 cases in Kismayo district, led by WHO, is underway. Case response plans may be adjusted following the completion of the investigation.

Since the start of the outbreak, one round of national immunization days (NID) utilizing bOPV has been conducted, covering Puntland, Somaliland, South and Central zones. In total, more than 2.5 million children under the age of five have received bOPV at least once in 2018.