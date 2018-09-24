Somalia cVDPV Outbreak Response Situation Report #6 (21 September 2018)

Situation update

No new cases of cVDPV2 or cVDPV3 have been confirmed this week. The last reported case in this outbreak was cVDPV2, from Fanole IDP camp in Kismayo district, Lower Juba region with a date of onset of paralysis on 30 July 2018.

The total number of cVDPV cases remains seven (7): four cVDPV2, two cVDPV3 and one case with a coinfection of cVDPV2 and cVDPV3.

Planning is underway for additional immunization rounds utilizing monovalent oral polio vaccine type 2 (mOPV2) targeting known outbreak areas in nine regions of South and Central zones in response to the most recent cVDPV2 cases. The mOPV round is currently ongoing in the outbreak areas in and around Daynile (19-21 September).

No new cVDPV isolates this week from environmental samples. In total, 11 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples and eight cVDPV3 environmental samples have been reported in 2018 thus far.