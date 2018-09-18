Somalia cVDPV Outbreak Response Situation Report #4 (31 August 2018)

Situation update

 No new isolates of cVDPV2 or cVDPV3 from human or environmental samples have been reported this week.

The total number of cases is five: two cVDPV2, two cases of cVDPV3 and one case with a co-infection of cVDPV2 and cVDPV3.

A total of 10 cVDPV2 positive samples and seven cVDPV3 positive samples have been detected in five operational environmental sampling sites in the Banadir region, the latest of which became operational in the past week.

A case response is planned for the Daynile case. Proposed actions include the implementation of an additional round of mOPV2 in affected district and surrounding areas; implementation of detailed surveillance and risk assessment activities as per current plans; and further consultations on additional activities as more information comes to hand.