Somalia cVDPV Outbreak Response Situation Report #17 (20 December 2018)
from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Report
Published on 30 Dec 2018 — View Original
Situation update
- No new human cases reported from Somalia for three consecutive weeks. The total number of cases remains 12: five cVDPV2 cases, six cVDPV3 cases, and one case with cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 co-infection.
- No new environmental cVDPV isolates were reported this week. The total number of positive environmental isolates for both cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 in Somalia this year remain 33: 19 isolates of cVDPV2, latest detection 11 October 2018; 12 isolates of cVDPV3 with the latest detection 07 September 2018: 2 isolates of aVDPV2, latest detection on 13th September 2018.
- All outbreak response activities for 2018 have been completed; planning is underway to design the 2019 vaccination activities and detail phase two of the outbreak response plan.
- Planning is underway for surveillance training for the regional and district teams in January in Entebbe, Uganda.