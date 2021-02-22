Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 8, 14 February - 20 February 2021

In Week 8 (2021), from 14-20 February 2021, a total of 4,799 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 59 per cent were incoming flows and 41 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 6,017 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which 834 are new cases. Additionally, 3,764 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Forty-one per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.