Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 7, (7 February - 13 February)

In Week 7 (2021), from 7 February to 13 February 2021, a total of 4,663 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 55 per cent were incoming flows and 45 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 5,183 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which 329 are new cases. Additionally, 3,739 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Forty per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.