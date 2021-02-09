Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 6, 31 January - 6 February 2021)

In Week 6 (2021), from 31 January to 6 February 2021, a total of 4,344 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 48 per cent were incoming flows and 52 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 4,854 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which 70 are new cases. Additionally, 3,720 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Forty-three per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.