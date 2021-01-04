Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 53, 27 Dec – 31 Dec 2020

In Week 53, from 27 December 2020 to 31 December 2020, a total of 3,904 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 63 per cent were incoming flows and 37 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 4,714 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which 24 are new cases. Additionally, 3,612 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Thirty-seven per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.