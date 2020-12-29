Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 52, 20 Dec – 26 Dec 2020

In Week 52, from 20 December 2020 to 26 December 2020, a total of 4,308 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 73 per cent were incoming flows and 27 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 4,690 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which 28 are new cases. Additionally, 3,605 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Forty-five per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.