Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 50, 6 Dec – 12 Dec 2020

In Week 50, from 6 December 2020 to 12 December 2020, a total of 4,521 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 69 per cent were incoming flows and 31 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 4,579 COVID-19 cases were reported, of which 54 new cases were reported. Additionally, 3,529 total documented recoveries were reported. Forty per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.