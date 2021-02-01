Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 5, 24 - 30 January 2021

In Week 5 (2021), from 24 to 30 January 2021, a total of 4,538 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 60 per cent were incoming flows and 40 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 4,784 COVID-19 cases have been reported, of which 40 are new cases. Additionally, 3,700 total documented recoveries from COVID-19 were reported. Forty-six per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.