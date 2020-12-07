Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 49, 29 Nov- 5 Dec 2020

In Week 49, from 29 November 2020 to 5 December 2020, a total of 4,166 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 75 per cent were incoming flows and 25 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 4,525 COVID-19 cases were reported, of which 80 new cases were reported. Additionally, 3,480 total documented recoveries were reported. Forty-eight per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware of COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.