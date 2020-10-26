Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 43, 18 Oct – 24 Oct 2020

In Week 43, from 18 October 2020 to 24 October 2020, a total of 4,715 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 72 per cent were incoming flows and 28 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 3,897 COVID-19 cases have been identified. No new cases and three deaths were reported. Additionally, 3,166 total documented recoveries were reported. Forty-four per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.