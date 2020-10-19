Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 42, 11 Oct – 17 Oct 2020

In Week 42, from 11 October 2020 to 17 October 2020, a total of 4,496 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 75 per cent were incoming flows and 25 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 3,864 COVID-19 cases have been identified. No new cases nor deaths were reported. Additionally, 3,089 total documented recoveries were reported. Forty-two per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.