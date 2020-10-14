Somalia: Cross Border Movements - Week 41, 04 Oct – 12 Oct 2020

In Week 41, from 04 October 2020 to 10 October 2020, a total of 4,208 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 72 per cent were incoming flows and 28 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. A total of 3,864 COVID-19 cases have been identified, of which 276 are new cases. No new deaths were reported. Additionally, 3,089 total documented recoveries were reported. Forty-seven per cent of migrants reported not being aware of COVID-19. Migrants who reported not being aware about COVID-19 received a short awareness session from the DTM team.